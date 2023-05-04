An Apple AirTag helped law enforcement in Illinois track down a pair of men who are accused of stealing over $1 million from an armored truck near Chicago.

Court documents state the incident happened around 9:25 a.m Tuesday, when two armored trucks were outside a Cook County Jewel-Osco while making a pick-up from a bank inside the store, according to FOX 32.

At that time, one of the guards went to the bathroom and when he returned, suspect Darrell Singleton held him up at gunpoint and pistol-whipped him.

The other suspect, Devonte Davis, was also armed and forced the guard back into the truck, the documents state.

Singleton and Davis then allegedly took seven plastic bins containing roughly $100,000 of cash, as well as taking 10 deposit backs worth $50,000 each, officials said.

The alleged thieves then fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima which was reported stolen.

While the men allegedly stole the cash from the armored truck, they weren't aware that an AirTag was inside a container they are accused of stealing.

Using the AirTag, law enforcement tracked the money to an address in Calumet Park, Illinois.

After law enforcement got a search warrant, police went inside the home and arrested Singleton and Davis around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.

Singleton and Davis were arrested at the home and police recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as two guns.

While Singleton allegedly admitted to the robbery, Davis said he was inside the Calumet Park home Tuesday at the time of the armed robbery.