Artificial intelligence is the hot new topic of conversation as AI tools are increasingly threatening to replace the "human" component in a variety of everyday tasks — or are already doing so.

For some, artificial intelligence apps like ChatGPT are being used to write or draft academic papers, answer medical questions and receive advice on a wide array of topics.

Some engaged couples are now using the platforms for help when writing their wedding vows.

Fox News Digital tried using ChatGPT to write wedding vows — typing "write my wedding vows" into the platform.

Within seconds, eight paragraphs of vows were presented on the platform.

Phrases such as "I promise to love and cherish you unconditionally" and "I promise to hold your hand tightly, to be your anchor and your shelter" appeared on the tool's website.

Greg Smalley, a marriage expert and vice president of marriage and family at Focus on the Family in Colorado, said in an interview with Fox News Digital that tools like ChatGPT should be used with caution when preparing marital vows.

"There could potentially be a lack of personal responsibility," he said.

If an individual wants help with the "big pieces" of creating marriage vows, then "use [AI] as a good guide," he added.

The resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, said some people are gifted with the ability to write beautiful words in the form of wedding vows, while some are not.

He said this isn’t a bad thing, however — and that using AI as a tool instead of the complete solution to writing vows is the best way to approach the situation.

Smalley’s biggest piece of advice for those using wedding vows created via AI and the internet is to understand what you are agreeing to most of all.

"I think the significance of a wedding is certainly [contained in] those vows," he said.

Smalley suggested really thinking through what is within the vows, noting that one should spend time with the words to digest and understand their significance.

"What are these things that are important that I want to convey to my [new] husband, my wife, about our life together?" he continued.

It is totally acceptable to throw in a funny moment here and there throughout the wedding vows, Smalley also said, yet it's vital to remember the essence of the words.

Smalley has been married to his wife, Erin, for nearly 31 years, and shared that the secret to a successful marriage actually is multi-layered.

"The key to a successful marriage is to continue growing as individuals, repairing conflict as it happens and finding ways to connect every day as a couple," he said.

Focus on the Family is a Christian ministry focused on ensuring families and couples thrive in their environment.