"Nothing Forever," the popular AI-generated "Seinfeld" parody, was recently banned from streaming on Twitch according to the show’s creators on Sunday.

The show originally streamed 24/7 on Twitch since mid-December, following four characters named Larry, Fred, Yvonne and Kakler in reference to the characters Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer from the popular 90s comedy "Seinfeld." On the show’s Discord, one of the creators, Xander, reportedly explained the situation regarding its recent suspension.

"Hey everybody. Here’s the latest: we received a 14-day suspension due to what Larry Feinberg said tonight during a club bit," Xander reportedly said. "We’ve appealed the ban, and we’ll let you know as we know more on what Twitch decides. Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, we’ll be back and will spend the time working to ensure to the best of our abilities that nothing like that happens again."

While they did not specify what was said that led to the ban, many Twitch users suspected that it involved "transphobic" comments made during a standup routine scene in homage to "Seinfeld's" openings.

"There’s like 50 people here and no one is laughing. Anyone have any suggestions? I’m thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness. Or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone. Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But no one is laughing, so I’m going to stop. Thanks for coming out tonight. See you next time. Where’d everybody go?" the AI-created character Larry Feinberg said.

The Twitch stream for the show read that it is "temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service." In the aftermath, members of the show’s staff blamed technical issues regarding the AI Model causing "errant behaviors."

The news received backlash from some users on Twitter who mocked the idea of an AI receiving a suspension due to "transphobic" comments.

"AI is cancelled," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller reported.

Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian joked, "the AI must have watched that Kramer bit from 2006."

"If you're so fragile that a ‘transphobic comment’ from an AI can hurt you..." Substack writer Jim Treacher tweeted.

Conservative Twitter personality Noam Blum agreed, "Am I crazy, or is the joke that no one is laughing so he proposes ideas for bits that will probably go over even worse than what he was doing so far?"

