A Florida school district released a definition of what it believes qualifies someone as a woman after previously stating it had "no specific definition" for females in the context of sex education. The district noted that "the word 'pregnant' is defined as ‘a woman who is going to have a baby.’"

A school board member previously asked the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) during a school board meeting on March 28 how "woman" is defined in the newly proposed sex education curriculum, noting that parents wanted a clear answer as a way to determine if they should keep their children enrolled in the district.

BCPS Superintendent Earlean C. Smiley said there was "no clear-cut answer" following the line of questioning from school board member Brenda Fam who explained that she was asking questions on behalf of parents who had voiced concern during the public comment portion of the meeting. The district's proposed sex education curriculum has been a point of contention since the district reworked the material in response to pressure from the Florida Department of Education.

"Some of my parents have had some questions that I actually posed and didn’t get a response for," Fam said. "They want to know what the definition of a woman is for sexual education curriculum in Broward County. They want to know what individuals can get pregnant and what individuals can give birth."

"I think this, especially, with school vouchers and school choice, this is going to weigh heavy on them in whether or not they choose to leave the school system or whether they stay based on some of these responses," she added. "And they are very serious, and they want answers to these questions."

In response, Smiley told Fam it was more than a question, but a "process" that could not easily be answered.

"They want to know what the definition of what a woman is in the sexual education curriculum for Broward County," Smiley said. "That question is more than a question. It is a thought process, it’s an examination, a lot of laws based on a lot of things."

"I guess I’m procrastinating and hesitating because there is no clear-cut answer I can give you at this point," Smiley added.

Fam followed up in an email to Melissa Hill with the Office of Student Services, who referring to the Family Life and Human Sexuality Curriculum, replied that there is still "no specific definition of a woman," but clarified the curriculum "attributes female reproductive parts to a woman (ie. ovaries, ovum, vagina and uterus)," according to a district statement obtained by the Floridian Press.

"The curriculum identifies which sex can get pregnant and give birth across multiple grade levels and lessons," statement added. "For example, the word 'pregnant' is defined as 'a woman who is going to have a baby' and the word 'labor' is defined as 'the time during which a woman is having contractions and giving birth to a baby."

Fam described Hill's response as unclear and demanded a more direct answer to her question.

"You did not respond to my question," Fam's response read. "My question is how do we define a woman and man. 'We' is referring to Broward County School District and how does Broward County School District propose or define a woman and man in the Broward County School District Sexual Education in their 2023/2024 proposed curriculum/curriculum."

At the March 28 meeting, other school board members also struggled to come to a consensus on the definition of a woman.

When Fam asked why the school board could not clearly define "what's a man and what's a woman," another school board member Sarah Leonardi responded, appearing annoyed by Fam's series of questions.

"This curriculum, the policy, the support guide, the goal of all of us being here is to support children and to educate children," Leonardi said. "And not to engage in a political line of questioning that distracts from that mission. I just think it's very important that we stick to the purpose of, again, the curriculum, the policy, the support guide, which is to support children and not get distracted by other agendas."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Broward County school board, as well as the superintendent, for comment. This article will be updated with any response.