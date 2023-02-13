Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to Twitter Monday evening to address the disastrous Ohio train derailment after completely avoiding any mention of the situation while speaking at a conference earlier in the day.

During the on-stage discussion at the National Association of Counties Conference, Buttigieg discussed topics like racial disparity, the largely Democrat-backed infrastructure bill and even touched on transportation safety, but failed to talk about the impacts that could possibly be felt by the East Palestine, Ohio, community for years to come due to toxic chemicals from the train.

His avoidance of the topic didn't go unnoticed as critics took to social media and blasted him for taking the time to knock White construction workers instead of discussing the dire situation.

"I continue to be concerned about the impacts of the Feb 3 train derailment near East Palestine, OH, and the effects on families in the ten days since their lives were upended through no fault of their own. It’s important that families have access to useful & accurate information," Buttigieg tweeted following the criticism.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: REP. OMAR CALLS OUT BUTTIGIEG FOR ‘DIRECT ACTION,’ VANCE SAYS ‘MANY QUESTIONS REMAIN’

"USDOT has been supporting the investigation led by The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Our Federal Rail Administration and Pipelines and Hazardous Materials teams were onsite within hours of the initial incident and continue to be actively engaged," he wrote.

Buttigieg added that his office would review the results of the ongoing investigation and "ensure accountability and continue to support safety."

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT PROMPTS WATER UTILITY ACROSS STATE LINES TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS AS HEALTH CONCERNS MOUNT

"In the meantime, our Federal partners at EPA are onsite and monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality to test for VOCs and other chemicals of concern," he wrote.

"EPA has screened 291 homes and no detections were identified – and 181 homes remain. To request screening, call 330-849-3919. For more information, visit: https://response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=15933," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buttigieg's office for comment about why he avoided bringing up the topic at the conference, but was only directed to his Twitter statement, as well as a tweet from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) addressing the environmental and safety concerns over the derailment.