There are many activities and ways you can show your appreciation for your mom on Mother's Day without having to break the bank.

Mother's Day is when you can show your mother how much you appreciate all the joy and love she has given you throughout your life by making it all about her.

Read below to discover the most cost-effective yet enjoyable Mother's Day activities.

MOTHER'S DAY GIFT IDEA: ETERNAL ROSES AND KEEPSAKE BOUQUETS

One of the most traditional and affordable practices that your mom will appreciate is the classic breakfast-in-bed treatment when she wakes up on Mother's Day.

If your mom prefers eggs and toast with some orange juice, make sure you get up early enough to have it all ready to go before she has the chance to leave her bed.

This beats waiting in line at a popular brunch spot or paying for an expensive breakfast.

The act also comes from a more meaningful place and is more personalized to your mom.

Make sure to add some zest or flavor to her meal by including a handwritten Mother's Day card that you created yourself and a vase with her favorite flowers from the backyard.

Also, if your mom is not a fan of breakfast, then spend the day making sure she has everything she needs to be comfortable. Instead of cooking breakfast, make her favorite coffee or tea cup.

This Mother's Day gift is affordable for nearly everyone in the United States and shows your mother how much you appreciate all the great things she does for you all year long.

Perhaps your mom is not the type of person who enjoys lying around all day or eating her meals from bed — but instead enjoys being more active during the day, such as going on a run or to the gym. So rather than waking your mom up with food, wake up early enough to join her on her morning or mid-afternoon run around your neighborhood or park.

If your mom wants to go to the gym instead, then spend the day helping her work out. By doing this, you are spending the day doing activities your mom enjoys that help keep her healthy and engaged while showing her you are committed to making the day about her interests and not yours.

Also, these activities are free and affordable; all it requires is time and effort.

Another free yet enjoyable gift you can give your mom is just helping her do the things she loves and finds in peace, such as helping her attend to her garden.

Encourage your whole family to come out into the yard and help your mom spruce up the yard by removing weeds, watering plants, and planting new seeds for the upcoming summer months. However, if you and your mom do not have a lot of gardening experience, perhaps you can research how to build a basic garden together.

Encouraging your whole family to engage in an activity that your mother loves requires zero money but will likely bring your mother a lot of joy and appreciation that you are using the holiday to make sure all her needs are met.