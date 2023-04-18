All Elite Wrestling debuted an unscripted series late last month with much of the storylines focusing on Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and Sammy Guevara.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced "AEW: All Access" to give professional wrestling fans an in-depth look at some of their favorite superstars behind the scenes. In part, the show follows Baker’s goal of raising the profile of the women’s division as one of the original wrestlers to have entered the company.

Baker explained to Fox News Digital in a recent interview what fans can expect from the show.

"I think the cool thing about ‘All Access’ is probably since you can remember pro wrestling has been so tight-lipped and secretive and everything behind the scenes … you had no access to it. It was off the record, you had no idea," she said. "Now we’re pulling back the curtain and kind of going against what’s been sort of taboo in professional wrestling – what’s going on behind the scenes. And it’s something every wrestling fan wants to see.

"They want to know what they don’t know. And to be a part of that and to be able to give the fans that … honestly, it’s time. Fans are smart now. They know what’s going on. They want to know even more than what we’re giving them than just on the weekly wrestling show."

Baker said that part of the purpose for the show is to give fans a greater appreciation of what goes into making the live television event. Sure, professional wrestling may have scripted outcomes, but there is plenty of drama backstage that the average fan may not be privy to.

"Well, first off, to keep them interested in the product because I think they would gain such a bigger appreciation for what goes in to making a weekly show," she told Fox News Digital. "I mean, live television is hard when you have flying bodies and characters and very competitive and passionate personalities all entwined in one. It makes for a very controlled, chaotic environment."

Baker added that one of the most interesting parts of the show is the character-driven aspects. Fans will be able to see the dynamic between her and her real-life boyfriend Adam Cole as well as how Matt and Nick Jackson navigate their roles as executive vice presidents of AEW and wrestlers.

"I would say the characters involved," she added. "Everybody’s so different. Myself and my boyfriend Adam Cole are completely different from, say, Matt and Nick Jackson who are actual brothers who helped found AEW. They are the original executive vice presidents that without The Young Bucks, there’s no AEW."

Currently, Baker is aligned with AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Baker, who is a dentist aside from professional wrestling, was the first contracted women’s wrestler when the company officially formed in 2019. She won the title in 2021 at Double or Nothing but later lost the title in a match to Thunder Rosa.

"AEW All Access" appears after Dynamite on TBS at 10 p.m. ET.