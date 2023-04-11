If there's gold in them there hills, this Ram truck will help you get to it.

Montana's American Expedition Vehicles – AEV – is rebooting one of the toughest trucks it ever designed.

The Prospector XL Tray Bed is a heavy-duty two-door Ram truck that's been equipped with a package of AEV's custom off-road and work gear.

AEV first debuted the idea in 2013 and sold 10 of the trucks built on the previous Ram HD platform.

It will now make another 10 based on the latest Ram HD for customers who need to get work done in very rough terrain.

The Prospector XL Tray Bed can be ordered on either a Ram 2500 or 3500 and features bumpers, skid plates and a high-clearance tailpipe designed and built in America by AEV.

Its aluminum utility tray helps lower the vehicle's overall center of gravity by offsetting the extra height and ground clearance provided by a three-inch suspension lift and 40-inch tires.

A 16,500-pound winch is integrated into the front bumper and rear LED lighting installed for use at work sites.

AEV also offers an optional brush guard, retractable side steps, an air intake snorkel, a spare tire mount inside the tray, 41-inch tires, a built-in air compressor and several other features to make it even more extreme.

The 4x4 Ram 2500 two-door starts around $50,000 and the package is priced at $29,977 before options.