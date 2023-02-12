This story may contain details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke out about a tragic event where 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, a New Jersey high school student, was subjected to an unprovoked attack and bullying by her peers, which was recorded on video, on "Sunday Night in America."

Despite being physically and emotionally traumatized by the attack, the video of the incident circulated online and led to further harassment and ridicule from her classmates. Devastated by the embarrassment and humiliation, Kuch took her own life.

Kuch, a student at Central Regional High School, was found dead at her home on February 3, two days after a video of a vicious assault involving her was made public.

NJ STUDENT BULLIED LIKE ADRIANA KUCH A YEAR BEFORE TEEN'S SUICIDE AFTER SCHOOL ASSAULT FILMED: LAWSUIT

"A 14-year-old New Jersey high school student was assaulted at school in an unprovoked attack captured on video. The video began to circulate, and if being assaulted wasn't enough, some of these teenagers began harassing and belittling this 14-year-old child after the fact. Adriana Kuch was described as a gentle and loving child. She weighed less than 100 pounds and had never been in a fight before in her life and this wasn't much of a fight either," Gowdy said. "She was attacked by a group of other students in the hallway of a school. Embarrassed and humiliated at not just being attacked, but also the video being circulated online, this 14-year-old child with bright eyes, and a beautiful smile and her whole life ahead of her, took her life rather than face the bullying after being assaulted."

Gowdy raised several questions about accountability, including the actions of the students who attacked her, the role of their parents, the delay in charging the perpetrators, and the policies of the New Jersey high schools in handling similar incidents.

"There are several layers of accountability that must be addressed," he said.

He argued that victims of crime, especially those as young as 14-years-old, should have the full support of law enforcement and the power of the justice system behind them.

NEW JERSEY SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS AMID ADRIANA KUCH SUICIDE, VICIOUS HALLWAY ATTACK

"First and foremost, the students who attacked her. What leads a group of teenagers to attack another without any provocation? What about boasting of their assault and circulating that online? What kind of people do that? Where were the parents?" Gowdy said. "Why did it take so long for the police to charge the perpetrators? Is it true the assailants were only charged after this young girl took her life? If it was after, if it was a crime after she committed suicide, would it not also be a crime before she committed suicide?"

Gowdy continued, "Who knows what would have happened if Adriana Kuch had been treated like the victim she was from the beginning. Who knows what would have happened if she felt protected, and supported and defended. Victims should have the power of law enforcement behind them, the power of those in charge, the power of those who value justice. Fourteen-year-old victims should not be in their bedrooms, feeling isolated and alone trying to decide how to kill themselves."

Ultimately, Gowdy argued victims should not have to bear the burden of deciding how to handle their own abuse.