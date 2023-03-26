"Rumour has it" … that Adele is extending her Las Vegas residency!

The singer revealed to her fans on Saturday that her "Weekends with Adele" show had been extended for 34 new weeks at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Saturday was previously Adele's final scheduled performance before announcing the added shows.

The initial 24-show residency was previously postponed in January 2022 just 24 hours before the British singer was set to take the stage. Adele explained that her disconnect from the entire event, which included her band as well as the overall design and setup of the show, led her to make the drastic decision to cancel.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back," Adele told her audience on Saturday, per Rolling Stone.

"I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it," she said of taping her live show.

"And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall."

Through ticket retailer Ticketmaster, Adele is using Verified Fan to ensure fans get to see her show. Verified Fan is described as requiring "registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who are going to hold on to tickets and attend the show."

While many fans were ecstatic to learn of the additional shows and future film, others were critical of the singer's decision to remain in the United States.

"Not to be a hater but I wish Adele would have just done a national tour," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Adele please tour for us who can’t afford to fly to Vegas. I really want to see you," another person shared.

Adele's new batch of shows will begin on June 16 and run through November 4.