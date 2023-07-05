Adele is issuing a stern warning to concert attendees around the world following a litany of incidents when performers, including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink, have had objects thrown at them on stage.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them," Adele told her Caesars Palace audience at her Weekends with Adele residency in a fan-recorded video.

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

"Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people," Adele said, starting to laugh.

KELSEA BALLERINI HIT IN THE FACE WITH FLYING OBJECT, LEAVES CONCERT STAGE

"It's a total reverse, I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back," she noted of the irony of the situation.

"I've been seeing these people," she continued, as she walked across the stage. "These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

The trouble began last month, when Rexha was first hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer gave fans a glimpse of her injuries, sharing pictures to Instagram.

"I'm good," she cheekily commented, despite having a bruised face.

In London at British Summer Time's Hyde Park Festival last weekend, Pink was the recipient of a peculiar gift — a bag of human ashes.

In a fan-recorded video, Pink is seen picking up a plastic bag full of some substance in the middle of her performance of "Just Like a Pill."

SINGER PINK SHOCKED AFTER FAN TOSSES DEAD MOTHER'S ASHES ON CONCERT STAGE

"Is this your mom?" the stunned singer asked, speaking directly to a member of the audience. "I don't know how to feel about this," she continued in bemusement, placing the bag down by a speaker before continuing on with her song.

Last week, Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident. The country star was singing her song "If You Go Down" when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet.

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini eventually walked off-stage

WATCH: KELSEA BALLERINI GETS HIT IN THE FACE WITH OBJECT THROWN BY FAN AT CONCERT

Upon returning, she implored fans to please say something if they do not feel safe among the crowd.

"If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything — always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?" she added. "I always want shows of mine — every show for every artist — but I'm in control of this one, I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here. Will you help me do that tonight, please?" she asked her audience.

She later took to her Instagram story to elaborate on what happened, writing, "I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

She also clapped back at trolls in her comments section, saying, "Stiches is the bar. No stitches. No post," referencing the incident with Rexha.

Ballerini wrote along with a screenshot of the comments, "also just gonna leave this right here. a sad, scary world we live in."