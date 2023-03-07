Adele made one happy couple’s dreams come true at her Las Vegas residency.

During her "Weekends with Adele" show, the singer spotted couple Gaby and Evan in the crowd, not hard to do since Gaby was in her wedding dress.

While singing "When We Were Young," Adele asked if the couple had just been married, to which they enthusiastically responded "yes." Adele responded, ""You got married today? Congratulations!"

As she continued singing, Evan held out a marker for Adele, and she managed to sign the bride’s gown.

"My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true," Gaby wrote in the caption. "Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us."

ADELE ON CANCELED LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: ‘I WAS A SHELL OF A PERSON FOR A COUPLE OF MONTHS’

The groom, Evan, joked on his Instagram, "@Adele please excuse my clammy hands. This was my most major fan girl moment lol."

Adele shared the moment on her own page, showing her holding the bride’s hand and the couple’s ecstatic faces.

The "Hello" singer’s residency formally kicked off in November of last year, after having to postpone the original start date due to delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

She also stressed that it wasn’t a financial decision and she wanted the best show possible for her fans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing," she explained to BBC Radio 4’s "Desert Island Discs." "I’m not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we’re going to lose loads of money."

Adele’s residency is set to run through the last weekend of March.