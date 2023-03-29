Beneath the signature baggy clothing Adam Sandler so famously and frequently dons is a concealed change to the actor's body.

"My godd--- hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie," Sandler revealed to Variety while promoting his new film with Jennifer Aniston, "Murder Mystery 2," confirming to the site that he had a hip replacement surgery when filming was completed.

"I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did ‘Spaceman’ and I was hanging in [a] harness all the time. I kept saying, ‘Something’s going on with my hip, man. I’m in trouble.’"

"And then during ['Murder Mystery 2'] and this other movie I did I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely gotta X-ray that thing,’ and we were in trouble," he said.

A representative for Sandler did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on the actor's operation.

"Everything’s scary at 56 years old," Sander shared.

"You never know what the hell you’re gonna get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer [Aniston] is in good shape," he said of his co-star. The two filmed the sequel to their 2019 film "Murder Mystery" in 2022.

"I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘Man, I should have gotten in shape.’"

Director Jeremy Garelick said Sandler's stunt work on-set was "Tom Cruise kind of stuff."

Albeit Sandler's stamp of good health, Aniston revealed that she was actually injured from filming the action/comedy movie as well.

"I had a back injury about three years ago and it got really p----- off when I was in the harness," Aniston explained.

"It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day or two days later and you’re like, ‘Wow, that got bad.’"

Sandler and Aniston are revisiting their roles as married couple turned investigators Nick and Audrey.

"Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding," a synopsis for the film reads.

The film will be released to Netflix on March 31.