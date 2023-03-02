"The Shawshank Redemption" actor Tim Robbins blasted COVID-19 protocols on Twitter Thursday, calling them a "charade" and declaring it’s time to end them.

The politically outspoken actor publicly expressed support for fellow Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson’s recent anti-vaccine statements that he made in a New York Times interview last week.

Sharing an article about the actor’s statements, Robbins tweeted, "Woody is right. Time to end this charade. @sagaftra @ActorsEquity."

Harrelson expressed his frustrations with Hollywood coronavirus safety measures in the interview, telling the Times they’re "absurd."

When asked what’s absurd about them, he responded, "The fact that they’re still going on! I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on."

Harrelson continued, saying, "I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?"

Harrelson even went so far as to say that the on set masking and vax mandates make him feel that America’s "not a free country."

"It’s been three years. Stop," he added.

The actor also seemed to take shots at COVID safety measures during his recent "Saturday Night Live" monologue. Disguising his political statement as a comical story, Harrelson told "SNL" viewers about the "craziest script" he has read in a while.

He said, "So the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over."

Harrelson capped off his dig at the pharmaceutical companies with his punchline, saying, "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day."

In addition to winning over Robbins’ support, Harrelson’s anti-COVID vax statements resonated with celebrity radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

After seeing the actor’s "SNL" monologue, Charlamagne claimed during a podcast appearance, "I think folks know the jig is up. You know what I mean? And it doesn’t matter what side you’re on. I think anybody with some common sense, some eyes can look and be like, ‘Yeah, all right. That was some bulls—t.’"

Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk also supported Harrelson’s "SNL" statements, tweeting, "So based. Nice work @nbcsnl!" (According to Dictionary.com, "based" is a slang term that generally means: "Not caring what others think of you—to carry yourself with swagger.")