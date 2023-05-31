Actor James Van Der Beek blasted the Democratic National Committee for planning on foregoing primary debates between President Joe Biden and other presidential contenders for 2024.

"I mean, what the hell? How is this a democracy?" Van Der Beek said in a viral TikTok filmed on Memorial Day with over 49,500 likes.

"I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f---ing kidding me? There’s no debate?" Van Der Beek said.

"There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?" he added, taking a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Fox News poll indicates that Harris’ approval rating among Democrats has dropped 4 points since January, a new low. She also sits at near record lows among women (42% vs. 41% low) and Hispanics (48% vs. 47%).

"This guy has obviously declining mental faculties," the actor said. "You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?"

The actor, known for his roles in "Dawson’s Creek" and "Varsity Blues," asked what group actually benefits from no debates in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary.

"If we don’t have a debate, this is not a democracy by the people, this is a democracy by them. For who? Big banks? Big business? Big tech, big pharma, big government, big whatever," he said.

He also called out Democratic politicians for hypocrisy, especially on Memorial Day.

"Think, and do your f---ing job before you start posting about how grateful you are there are people out there who are willing to die to preserve democracy, cause you are not preserving democracy right now. You are shoehorning your pick and forcing it on the rest of us."

"There’s no debate, there’s no democracy. There’s no primary, no legitimate president," Van Der Beek said.

He reiterated, "We need a debate. How do we have a government, how do we have a democracy, if we’re letting a small, little backroom of people make all the important decisions for us. It’s not a democracy. It doesn’t work. Because y’all have been wrong about a lot these last couple years in that back room. No debate, no democracy."

Van Der Beek also said that he could be wrong, but that was only more reason to invite open debate. "I could be wrong about the guy being fit for the job, I could be wrong about the other people being right, being legitimate, being crazy — you know what would solve that? A debate," he said.

"Have a debate. Happy Memorial Day," Van Der Beek told fans.

President Biden officially announced his reelection bid with Vice President Harris on April 25. The DNC announced they were supporting Biden and had no plans to host debates with Democratic challengers, which spurred backlash from some in their party.

Biden challengers Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also blasted the DNC for not holding primary debates, with Kennedy calling the process "rigged."

