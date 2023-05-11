Dolly Parton gave Garth Brooks a little more than he bargained for as co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday.

During the 2023 ACMs opening monologue at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Brooks took a minute to honor Parton, the "G.O.A.T." The acronym stands for "greatest of all time."

On cue, Dolly rolled out on stage with a live goat in a wagon and jokingly said, "Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat? I've got your goat right here."

They shared kind exchanges back and forth before Dolly mentioned hearing she's a "hall pass" for Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

"I just had a thought," Parton said. "I know why you're doing the goat thing. I think it stands for ‘Garth organized a threesome.’"

Brooks was red in the face as he responded, "And I thought I couldn't love you anymore."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer and country music singer Yearwood married in 2005.

Earlier in the week, Parton told Fox News Digital she was ready to have fun hosting the awards show with her friend.

"I think Trish [Yearwood] is there as well. We're friends actually, I've just never hosted with him," Parton said.

"I've known them for a long time, they're both just wonderful. I don't know if she's singing or not, but I know she's there, so I'll have to be nice.

Dolly joked, "She's Jolene you know?"

Chris Stapleton was shocked to earn the coveted entertainer of the year award at the ACMS.

He joked that the metrics simply didn't add up and noted there were many great artists worthy of the win.

"I've never through of myself as somebody who would win this award, and I'm so grateful," Stapleton said.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer thanked his entire team before expressing gratitude for his kids at home.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.