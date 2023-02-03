By most accounts, if your name didn’t end in Fauci (whose net worth increased by $5 million during the pandemic), the Public Health Emergency declared and enforced in the name of COVID-19 was a wrecking ball through your life, which is why news that the Biden administration is thinking of declaring another one is profoundly troubling. Only this time, they don’t want to save lives but to end them.

Axios broke the story that far from being shell shocked by the upheaval of COVID-19 counter measures, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is contemplating declaring a new Public Health Emergency because … wait for it … some children might not die from abortions in all 50 states.

At the center of this power grab is none other than HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, a lawyer, heading up our nation’s healthcare systems after a stellar career of going after the FDA in court during the previous administration to get more chemical abortion pills on the market without health and safety precautions in place. Certainly not the usual expertise presidents might want for those handling your grandmother’s health insurance.

And how would one justify taking over the rights of states to make their own laws on abortion, something that the Supreme Court proactively protected in the recent Dobbs case? Magical experts of course.

Axios reported that Becerra has a plan, saying: "There are certain criteria that you look for to be able to declare a public health emergency. That's typically done by scientists and those that are professionals in those fields who will tell us whether we are in a state of emergency and based on that, I have the ability to make a declaration."

Last time America got "expert" advice on a health crisis, it led to mask mandates (even though evidence finds they did little to stop transmission) and experimental vaccines (now reportedly linked to heart issues in men) and severe educational losses for children (who were locked up tighter than celebrities who needed a break for meals at The French Laundry and other fine outings.)

Almost certainly Public Health Emergency superpowers could allow Becerra to throw out state laws, but it wouldn’t stop there. During COVID-19, schools closed; businesses closed; churches closed; and social media enterprises increased their censorship of alternative points of view to prevent any discussion of potential cures or evidence that didn’t fit the ruling narrative.

Such a power grab can be envisioned again with faith-based schools closed or curriculum censored, social media platforms increasing their censorship of organizations like Students for Life, churches investigated and shut down, and pregnancy care centers, which provide free resources like diapers and baby formula services that Planned Parenthood has never and will never provide, shuttered.

And that’s not really speculation. While Attorney General of California, Becerra went all the way to the Supreme Court to attack the free speech rights of pregnancy care centers in NIFLA v. BECERRA.

Becerra and his state were trying to require pregnancy care centers to post signs about the availability of death by abortion in locations set up to offer free help to mothers and their preborn children.

This would be a little bit like requiring vegetarian restaurants to advertise where you can get a chicken sandwich or asking Mothers Against Drunk Driving to promote local bars. Such messaging would be the opposite of the organization’s mission and intent. Not to mention their constitutional free speech rights.

But it took the Supreme Court to stop Becerra from using the force of law against peaceful nonprofits.

How far is the Biden administration prepared to go to deliver taxpayer funded death by abortion, through all nine months, up to and including infanticide for those who survive an abortion, and suppression of American’s conscience rights – the repeated agenda of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on behalf of the Democratic Party?

Over the last few weeks, HHS announced that they want to require funding in insurance mandates related to hormones and drugs that may cause abortion and told pharmacies they could get in on the profits of death by pills in neighborhoods across the country. Meanwhile the Department of Justice told the U.S. Postal Service they could violate state laws to mail chemical abortion pills, filed charges against people who prayed outside of abortion vendor locations, and even took states to court for the audacity to say they think babies in the womb are as important for babies outside of the womb.

This is a far cry from the criteria that Bill Clinton once articulated – safe, legal, and rare abortions – none of which is important any longer to current Democratic leadership. The kind of reckless policies being pursued on chemical abortion alone make it clear that they don’t care who dies during an abortion as long as the baby doesn’t make it.

The underlying assertion in this move is pure gaslighting. Pregnancy is not a disease cured by abortion. And if Biden and Becerra’s definition of healthcare is killing people on purpose, they should be fired.

Our elected officials and attorneys general across the country must make it clear that America will not be placed under martial law in the hands of Becerra in the name of abortion. Unless you enjoyed America under the COVID-19 restrictions, you’re not going to like this.

