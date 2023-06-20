ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl told the ladies of "The View" that the criminal charges against Hunter Biden will become a "major issue" for Republicans to run on during the 2024 presidential election.

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two misdemeanor tax violations and entered pretrial diversion agreement regarding the felony gun registration charge.

Karl fielded questions from his ABC colleagues including whether it will have any impact on the next election, particularly since the president will likely be the Democratic nominee, to which he immediately responded by saying "I think it will."

‘THE VIEW’ HOST PRAISES HUNTER BIDEN PLEA AGREEMENT: PROVES ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’

"I think it's going to be an issue whoever the Republican nominee is, but especially if the Republican nominee is Donald Trump," Karl said. "They will now point to the Hunter Biden as being somebody with a criminal record. And they will insist that the Biden Justice Department gave him simply a slap on the wrist while he deserved much more."

"So look, Donald Trump and probably whoever has the Republican nomination is going to try to make the Biden family a major issue in the campaign, no question," he added.

When asked whether the GOP criticism of there being a two-tier system of justice under the Biden DOJ is "fair," Karl responded by saying "it depends on what perspective you're looking at."

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY TO FEDERAL TAX CHARGES

"Joe Biden becomes president he did nothing to stop this investigation, this investigation went forward… He said as recently as last month, ‘My son did nothing wrong.’ Well, now his own Justice Department has entered into a plea agreement where his son has pled guilty to two crimes and has been charged with a third crime, a felony," Karl said. "So clearly his son did something wrong. And that shows that, you know, this went forward, he did nothing to stop it. But what Republicans will say is that it didn't look at the bigger issues."

Karl stressed that this issue "is not going away," particularly since the GOP lawmakers are continuing to investigate the finances of the Biden family.

BIDEN'S CLAIM TO HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS IS BECOMING HARDER TO MAINTAIN

"Republicans have made lots of major allegations against President Biden. You know, they call it the ‘Biden Crime Family’, they claim they've, you know, traded off their name, that they've gotten money from foreign entities illegally. None of that's been proven, there's no evidence of that, but they're going to continue those investigations and make those allegations," Karl said.

The ABC correspondent did acknowledge, however, that "significant concerns" continue to plague Hunter Biden, pointing to the bizarre pricey diamond he received as a gift from a Chinese business associate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's no shortage of hypocrisy coming from the Republicans who are willing to give Donald Trump a pass on everything that's come out but are yelling and screaming about Hunter Biden, but that hypocrisy doesn't mean that there isn't something fundamentally at issue here with Hunter Biden," he said.