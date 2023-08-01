ABC News spent less than 30 seconds on the growing corruption scandal plaguing President Biden and his son Hunter during an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The interview, which was taped on Friday and aired in full Monday on ABC's streaming platform, was branded as a "wide-ranging" discussion but the questions asked were far from hard-hitting.

In recent weeks, the corruption allegations against the Biden family and claims of DOJ interference into the Hunter Biden probe have fueled questions whether the president himself will be implicated in any wrongdoing.

However, ABC News' Linsey Davis dedicated just one question on the topic, and it was about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's comments lending support towards an impeachment inquiry.

"On the heels of the Hunter Biden plea deal falling apart, what's your reaction to the Speaker of the House floating this idea of an impeachment inquiry?" Davis asked.

"I don't really have much to say about, again… the cinema and the grand gestures that are political games," Harris responded, "but what I will say is this: let's get to work. The people who are in these positions of leadership, there's still so much work we need to do."

ABC News has a history of downplaying Biden scandals. The network completely avoided any coverage of the explosive IRS whistleblower hearing on Capitol Hill where two of the agents who spearheaded the probe into Hunter Biden's tax crimes say they were discouraged from investigating whether any of his business dealings involved his father and claimed U.S. Attorney David Weiss was blocked from bringing more serious charges in California and Washington D.C. Weiss has publicly pushed back against the notion despite the fact that The New York Times was able to independently verify part of their allegation.

On Monday, the network put heavy spin on its coverage of the close-door testimony made by Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's the longtime business associate, during "World News Tonight," telling viewers it was part of the Republicans' investigation "into Hunter Biden," not President Biden, and elevated claims made by Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., that any conversations the president had with his son's business partners were not about business but rather casual topics like "the weather."

The legal and political woes don't end there for the First Family. A federal judge tossed Hunter Biden's plea deal with his father's DOJ amid confusion whether he was being given immunity to all other potential crimes despite ongoing investigations.

President Biden raised eyebrows for what critics call a "Friday night news dump" to People magazine finally acknowledging his seventh grandchild after ignoring the existence of Hunter's daughter for four years.

And on top of that, Biden may face a new primary challenger in addition to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson as Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is reportedly meeting with Democratic donors about entering the 2024 race.

