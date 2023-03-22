Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin revealed he was fighting for his life after battling a stroke.

The 61-year-old producer spoke out about the severe health condition he suffered from before working on a major Broadway project in New York City.

"[I’m] supposed to be dead," Sorkin told the New York Times.

"There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again," he confessed.

In November 2022, the "West Wing" creator worked on a rewritten version of the Broadway show "Camelot."

However, after his near-fatal stroke, he admitted his speech was impacted, where he slurred his words and lost mobility in his hands. Sorkin noted that it was hard to write his name and he had difficulty typing.

Sorkin decided to make some life changes and incorporated healthier habits into his daily life after his massive health scare.

Sorkin admitted he began smoking during his high school years and used to smoke two packs of cigarettes daily before he finally made the decision to quit.

He added the traumatic events that unfolded were "a loud wake-up call."

"I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it’s not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong," Sorkin told the media outlet.

Although Sorkin originally didn’t have plans to speak out about his health battle, he wanted to spread awareness.

"If it’ll get one person to stop smoking, then it’ll be helpful," he explained.

"Let me make this very, very clear. I’m fine. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I can’t work. I’m fine."

Reps for Sorkin did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sorkin briefly dated supermodel Paulina Porizkova’s in April 2021. The pair made their public debut as a couple on the Oscars red carpet, where Sorkin was nominated for best original screenplay for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." The two decided to call it quits in June 2021.

Fans may recognize Sorkin for his Broadway writing in popular productions including, "To Kill a Mockingbird," "A Few Good Men" and more. He also directed the film, "Being the Ricardos" starring Nicole Kidman who portrayed the famous Lucille Ball.

Sorkin’s "Camelot" hits the New York City Broadway theater on April 13.