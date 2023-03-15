As ESPN’s Mike Greenberg patiently waits with the rest of the New York Jets fan base for any news on a potential Aaron Rodgers trade, his wife has been providing an inside look at the toll the waiting game has taken on Greenberg.

A lifelong Jets fan, Greenberg said earlier this month that he would be willing to undergo the same darkness retreat Rodgers did, or even cut off his pinky toe, if the Jets were to land the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

If anyone was questioning Greenberg’s fandom after that statement, they could simply take a look at his wife’s social media to see just how stressed out Rodgers' saga has made him.

Stacy Greenberg tweeted earlier this month that her household was "on edge" with the Rodgers news. She also posted a text exchange between her and her husband with Greenberg even canceling dinner plans and telling her to "give away the theater tickets" because he "can’t focus on anything else."

Stacy Greenberg continued to share updates on the ESPN anchor’s status as updates about talks between the Jets and Rodgers continued to come out.

Following reports on Tuesday that Rodgers provided the Jets with a "wish-list of free agents" for the organization to "target and acquire," Stacy Greenberg posted that her husband was "still waiting.

Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, whether that’s returning to the Packers for his 19th NFL season, a trade to the Jets, or retirement.

The four-time MVP is set to appear on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday afternoon, and Greenberg will undoubtedly be tuning in with the rest of the restless fan base.