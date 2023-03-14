The rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets continue to swirl even as no trade has been completed to send the four-time MVP out of Green Bay.

Rodgers has provided the Jets with a "wish-list of free agents" for the organization to "target and acquire," according to a report by ESPN.

On that list are reportedly wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Odell Beckham Jr., with Rodgers also wanting the Jets to acquire veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

On Monday, NFL analyst Trey Wingo tweeted he was hearing the trade to New York was all wrapped up.

"Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done," Wingo said on Twitter. "History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle."

And while signs certainly point to Rodgers requesting a trade out of Green Bay in order to head to the Big Apple, nothing has been completed.

Rodgers and members of the Jets organization reportedly met last week, with owner Woody Johnson feeling "excited and satisfied" about the prospect of acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Packers following their meeting.

But Rodgers has made it clear throughout the offseason he is undecided on what comes next, whether he will return to Green Bay for his 19th season, ask for a trade, or retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.

The Packers have stated they hope for a decision from Rodgers by the start of the 2023 NFL year, which will kick off on March 15.

Rodgers is coming off a season in which he failed to make the playoffs and threw the second-most interceptions of his career.