The New York Jets and their fans are excited about what the future holds as the organization agreed to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a showstopping deal on Monday.

Rodgers may be the best quarterback to ever don the green and white as he followed a similar path his own predecessor set when Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008. But what Rodgers can do with the football is arguably better than what Favre and even Joe Namath did.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas agreed Tuesday that the deal was "a historic trade for the franchise."

"Obviously, Aaron’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," he added, via Pro Football Talk. "To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you’re always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team.

"Obviously, it goes back to something I said to you guys in Phoenix [at the NFL owners’ meetings], it’s a real credit to Robert [Saleh] and his staff and what he’s been able to implement with our players and with everybody here that a player of Aaron’s caliber would even want to come here. We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability."

Douglas did caution that both teams still have to cross the Ts and dot the Is, but the deal was agreed to with time before the NFL Draft to spare.

The Packers reportedly received 2023 first-round, second round and sixth-round picks as well as a conditional 2024 second-round pick in the trade. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst explained Monday that getting the right compensation was a huge part of the deal.

Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021. He has won the award four times.

Even with the depleted offense in 2022 and battling through injuries, Rodgers had 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. He had 12 interceptions on the year – only the third time he’s ever hit the double-digit mark in that category.

Rodgers now gets to sling the pill to Allen Lazard and the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson.