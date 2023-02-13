Aaron Rodgers embarks on his four-day "darkness retreat" on Monday, which he believes will provide clarity on what his NFL future holds for next season and beyond.

While the Green Bay Packers certainly await his decision, others like the New York Jets are also waiting to hear from the four-time MVP.

However, there are some around the game who don’t find what Rodgers is doing too amusing.

"There was eyebrow-raising among a few league or team people I brought this up with, the reaction being: I can see why the Packers would consider trading him. Seems like a good person, but he might be more trouble than he’s worth," NBC’s Peter King wrote on Monday following Super Bowl LVII.

Rodgers explained what this retreat is on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week.

"I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate," Rodgers said. "All things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness.

"I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and have had profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now, and I feel like it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. It’s been on the calendar for months and months and months, and it’s coming up in a couple of days."

Rodgers going on these life-changing retreats is nothing new. He’s been open to having gone on one where he consumed ayahuasca in South America prior to winning back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

Ayahuasca is described as an herbal drink that is used by countries in the Amazon, producing a psychoactive effect.

Perhaps these journeys for Rodgers could turn off teams that may be quarterback-needy. However, the Jets reportedly reached out to the Packers to inquire about his availability via trade, though Rodgers is still debating if he wants to continue playing football.

New York believes they have an appeal for Rodgers because of their Nathaniel Hackett hiring as offensive coordinator. Things didn’t work out for him as head coach with the Denver Broncos, but Rodgers raved about Hackett’s offensive mind. They were together in Green Bay from 2019-21.

"Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids," Rodgers told McAfee during a separate podcast episode. "They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."

The Las Vegas Raiders are also expected to be a team interested in pairing Rodgers with Davante Adams again. Derek Carr is no longer their franchise guy under center, as he’s expected to be released soon to become a free agent.

Rodgers also noted that he is willing to rework his deal for the 2023 season, which carries a cap hit of $31.6 million. He has $59.465 million guaranteed to play next season.

The Packers are at a standstill until Rodgers ultimately makes his decision. They have former first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings if Rodgers decides he doesn’t want to be in Green Bay anymore.

If he decides to play, Rodgers will be entering Year 19 in the NFL. He has spent 18 seasons in Green Bay after being selected 24th overall out of Cal in the 2005 NFL Draft.