New York Yankees Captain Aaron Judge has gotten off to a strong start this season. During the offseason, there was considerable speculation about where the then-free agent slugger would land.

Judge ultimately decided to stay with the Yankees and signed a massive nine-year, $360 million contract.

Before the 2022 American League MVP made his free-agency decision, he became associated with a typo that went viral that suggested he was going to play in the Bay Area in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baseball columnist Jon Heyman misspelled Judge’s first name in a tweet that suggested that the superstar player "Arson Judge" appeared to be "headed to the Giants."

Judge is a California native and has previously mentioned that he grew up rooting for the San Francisco Giants.

AARON JUDGE HILARIOUSLY RESPONDS TO MARINERS' TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ AFTER ROBBING HIS HOME RUN

During a recent appearance on the "On Base with Mookie Betts" podcast, the Dodgers' star outfielder asked Judge about the infamous tweet.

"I think my name changed a little bit… Yeah, Arson Judge. I haven’t seen his stats yet with the Giants," Judge joked.

"Mm, me either, they got to be pretty good though," Betts quipped back.

Judge also recalled his agent, friends, and family members reaching out to him about the situation.

"It was funny... That [the tweet] kind of blew up a little bit," Judge told Betts. "I started getting a couple of text messages from family and friends, with the Yankees, kind of ‘What’s going on?’"

Some Giants fans who saw the tweet were hopeful that Judge would indeed end up with their team in 2023, but their joy was short-lived.

Heyman quickly drew backlash for jumping the gun on Judge's landing spot. His tweet also caught the attention of Giants pitcher Logan Webb, who wrote, "Not cool man."

Heyman later issued an apology. "Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun." Heyman wrote.

Judge is coming off a season where he hit 62 home runs to set the single-season record for the American League. Roger Maris previously held the record when he hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season.

Judge has slashed .298/.410/.679 over the course of 47 games this season.

He has 18 home runs on the year and is currently on the same pace as he was last year.