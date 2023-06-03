Aaron Judge is without a doubt one of the best hitters on the planet, but that's all he does.

It turns out the guy is a pretty good right fielder, too, and he reminded us on Saturday night in his home state of California.

J.D. Martinez was the tying run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he roped a fly ball to right, which Judge had to give plenty effort for.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Judge extended to make the grab right along the wall, and he, quite literally, ran through the wall for his team.

The 6'7", 282-pound behemoth of a human being literally broke the bullpen door open.

"They gotta make a stronger fence out there, I guess," Judge told FOX's Ken Rosenthal after the game on the broadcast.

Trainers came to look at Judge, but he was just fine.

WHITE SOX WIN ON WALK-OFF WITH UNEXPECTED HELP FROM UMPIRE

So no, Judge is not just a home run hitter - he does everything.

Speaking of home runs, he hit his AL-leading 19th of the season earlier in the day and is one behind Pete Alonso for the MLB lead despite missing 11 games on the injured list.

Judge was five points away from winning the Triple Crown last year, all while setting a new American League record with 62 home runs, breaking fellow New York Yankee Roger Maris' 61 he hit in 1961.

Last season, Judge led the majors in homers, RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.666), total bases (391), and runs scored (133). His 111 walks led the AL, and he earned MVP honors.

That season came in a walk year, and it turned into a record-breaking nine-year, $360 million contract and being named the first captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter.

His numbers at this point in the season look eerily similar to what they were at this point last year (he leads the majors with a 1.065 OPS), so it certainly is not out of the question he'll defend it. Especially if his defense continues to be this good.

The Yanks earned a 6-3 win over L.A. on Saturday to even up their three-game series.