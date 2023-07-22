New Yorkers revealed whether they would let an artificial intelligence-based program set them up on a date.

"Would I ever do it? If got desperate, but I hope it would never get to that point," Nick, from New York, told Fox News.

Keeper, a dating website, uses an AI system to match singles after having them fill out a survey asking questions about their personality and what they look for in a partner.

"I don't know how much I trust AI," Sergio, from New Jersey, said. "I don't think it really gets people."

"People aren't computers," he continued. "You could put something on an application, but you can only put so much."

But others were eager to try an AI dating website.

"AI does all this other stuff. Matchmaking? Why not?" another New Yorker, Calvin, said.

Keeper has two membership options, a paid version that offers unlimited matches and a free version that may take longer match. The site also states that it keeps it only shares users' information with someone they match with.

"I wouldn't really trust someone who's not human," Amira, from New York, told Fox News. "It's kind of scary."

Ethan, from New Jersey, didn't think AI could replace what he saw as essential factors in meeting eligible singles.

"Being face to face and being able to have a conversation with them, and not just artificial technology setting you up — there's a lot more connection there," Ethan told Fox News.

Nick felt an AI matchmaker could help people with busy schedules.

"I could see people being interested in it," Nick said. "If you don't have a lot of time, it’d just be one less thing to think about."