Carol Alt showed off her stunning figure while attending Canneseries for her show "Paper Empire."

Alt, 62, posed for photos on the red carpet for multiple days of the event. The supermodel also shared a video to Instagram recapping the experience.

"Feeling glamorous and grateful!" she captioned the post.

Alt appears in "Paper Empire" alongside Denise Richards, Robert Davi, Kelsey Grammer and more. The series follows Davi's character, a financial swindler who is attempting to break out of prison.

The show is written and directed by creator Robert Gillings.

Alt launched her modeling career after being scouted while waiting tables in Long Island, New York. At the time, she attended Hofstra University.

The model has reportedly appeared on over 700 magazine covers throughout her career including, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swim, Elle and Cosmopolitan. Following her success in modeling, she chose to begin acting and eventually authored several books.

Alt has shared her secrets to a healthy lifestyle in a handful of books. The model mainly eats a raw food diet.

"When people ask me how I did it, all I say is that I changed my diet," Alt previously shared on her personal website. "When I say I went raw, that's where I lose them. They get all flustered and frustrated and tell me they can't be as disciplined as I am."

"The amazing thing about my change of diet to raw was that I was able to eat more, I was never hungry, I was never feeling bad, and I always had energy," she continued. "And today raw is everywhere! Once you know what to look for, you will be shocked at how readily available, delicious, and healing it is."