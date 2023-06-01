The 1980s pop star Tiffany is "thanking the angels above" after a dangerous car accident.

"I'm extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened," the singer told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The statement, via her representative, also detailed the scary incident, which occurred in Nashville.

"Last week, Tiffany was driving on 65 when a tire from a truck came rolling across the highway, hit her car, and got stuck under the driver's side. The transmission is torn apart. There is front damage and the side paneling of the car was ripped completely off," the statement read.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for comment.

It is unclear if Tiffany sought medical attention regarding the accident, but she alluded to there being "no complications" on her Instagram page.

"Thanking the angels above… and thank you to all who’ve reached out after my car accident... I’m feeling fine, no complications," the singer wrote.

"Hoping they can fix my car... be safe out there guys, and thank you again for the concern & love."

Tiffany rose to fame in the 1980s with her debut album "Tiffany," featuring her chart topping hit, "I Think We’re Alone Now."

She has continued to write and perform music, releasing several albums, including the critically acclaimed "The Color of Silence" in 2000.

Tiffany is currently on tour with her latest album, "Shadows."