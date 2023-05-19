Since Apple acquired Dr. Dre's Beats headphones line for a whopping $3 billion in 2019, the tech company has significantly advanced its audio hardware. The Apple AirPods are one of my favorite pieces of tech to date. The quality of sound is superb, the battery life is impressive, the mag charging case is convenient, and the fit of the earphones is so comfy.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Unfortunately, I had yet to learn I was missing out on several features that can further enhance the experience when using these incredible sound machines. Here's how to get the most from your Apple AirPods.

Your AirPods hold the key to a powerful ally: Siri. Want to send a text or check the weather without lifting a finger? Utter the magical incantation, "Hey Siri," followed by your request, and watch as your wish comes true - sometimes.

To use Siri with your AirPods, ensure that Siri is enabled on your iPhone.

HOW TO PICK WHICH WIRELESS EARBUDS ARE BEST FOR YOU

Gone are the days of fumbling with your phone. Harness the power of customization and tailor your AirPods' controls to your liking. Each one can have its own special ability or feature. It's like giving them superpowers, making them unique and special in their own way.

To customize your AirPods' controls:

FOR MORE OF MY QUICK TIPS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER AT CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

The ability to share your audio with friends is no longer impossible. With Audio Sharing, connect two sets of AirPods to a single device, and embark on a shared listening journey without needing an archaic splitter.

To use Audio Sharing: Ensure both sets of AirPods are connected to the same device.

ARE APPLE AIRPODS PRO AN ALTERNATIVE TO PRICEY HEARING AIDS?

Got multiple Apple devices? No problem. Your AirPods can effortlessly switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, ensuring a smooth transition as you move from one device to another. Just select your AirPods in the audio output options, and you're good to go.

To switch between devices with your AirPods: Make sure your AirPods are connected across all devices via Bluetooth Settings.

How to swap your AirPods from your iPhone to your Mac

How to swap your AirPods from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad

Open the Control Center. For devices without a Home button, swipe down from the top-right corner; if your device has a Home button, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

HOW TO PICK WHICH WIRELESS EARBUDS ARE BEST FOR YOU

The dreaded misplacement of AirPods is a modern-day tragedy. But don't worry. The Find My app is here to help. You can use the app to play a sound on your missing AirPods or find its last known location. No more searching high and low.

To use Find My for locating lost AirPods:

Want the best sound quality from your AirPods Pro? The Ear Tip, Fit Test feature is designed just for that. It analyzes the sound in your ears and suggests the perfect ear tip size for the ultimate audio quality and comfort.

AIRTAG TRACKER DETECTOR WARNS OF STALKERS IN SECONDS

Need to stay aware of your surroundings while jamming out to your favorite tunes? Transparency Mode on your AirPods Pro lets you do just that.

To enable Transparency Mode on AirPods Pro:

Put your AirPods Pro in your ears.

Press and hold the force sensor on the stem of either AirPod until you hear a chime. This toggles between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

You can also enable Transparency Mode by tapping the "i" icon next to your AirPods Pro in the list of devices under your Bluetooth settings.

Then swipe to turn on or off Transparency Mode under the Noise Control Setting

FOR MORE OF MY QUICK TIPS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER AT CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

HOW TO STOP UNWANTED DISTRACTIONS WITH IPHONE FOCUS MODES

Preserve your AirPods' battery life by enabling "Optimized Battery Charging."

Tap the "i" icon next to your AirPods in the list of devices again

Toggle on "Optimized Battery Charging"

This feature learns your charging routine and slows down battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spend fully charged.

These hidden AirPods features can truly transform the way we interact with our devices and elevate how we experience our audio content.

Now that you've unlocked the full potential of your AirPods, which feature do you find most useful or exciting? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

For more of my quick tech tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter at CyberGuy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.