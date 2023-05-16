The Philadelphia 76ers are making a change after another second-round loss in the NBA Playoffs.

Doc Rivers, who has been the head coach of the 76ers for the past three seasons, was fired on Tuesday, the team announced. ESPN was the first to report the dismissal.

"Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely," 76ers president of operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. "We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship."

Philadelphia lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday, failing to reach the conference finals for the 22nd consecutive year.

The Sixers were blown off the court as Celtics star Jayson Tatum set a Game 7 record with 51 points in a 122-88 loss for Philadelphia.

The demoralizing defeat came after Philadelphia failed to close out Boston at home in Game 6, blowing a 3-2 series lead to end their season.

Changes were expected to come in Philadelphia after another disappointing playoff performance, and Rivers is the first domino to fall.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid backed Rivers after the Game 7 loss, saying he expected him back.

"I thought he's done a fantastic job," Embiid said of Rivers. "I think we've got him better over the years. I thought he's done a great job and I don't make the decisions, but I think he should be fine. We got a great relationship."

James Harden was not as supportive, saying "Our relationship is OK" when asked about Rivers.

Harden can become a free agent if he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season.

"I just want to have a chance to compete.... I mean, we're only one year in," Harden said of the 76ers' currently constructed roster, per ESPN. "We played against the team who's been together for quite a few years now. They were in the Finals last year, so you kind of know what it takes to get back there."

Rivers led the 76ers to 54 wins during the 2022-23 regular season, the most for the franchise since the 2000-2001 season.