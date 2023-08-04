Hip-hop star 50 Cent once again expressed his enthusiastic admiration for Helen Mirren.

The 48-year-old rapper raved over the 78-year-old actress in a new interview with Men's Health magazine published Friday.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker first encountered the Academy Award winner in 2017 at the 57th annual Monte Carlo TV Festival.

"She's sexy," 50 Cent declared. "She'll look at you, and you go 'oh s---!'

"I don't care how old she get, I don't give a f--- what nobody says, she's sexy. ... It's her confidence, it's everything that she is for all of these years. She's gonna be sexy forever."

The Grammy Award winner recalled meeting "The Queen" star when she was walking the red carpet with husband Taylor Hackford, 78.

"Her husband was just right there with her. He’s going ‘Oh, that’s just what she does,'" 50 Cent recalled. "He notices what you notice, that she’s sexy. It’s confidence. It’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s going to be sexy forever."

The rapper previously gushed over meeting Mirren during a 2018 appearance on "Conan."

"She just looked at me, and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," the New York native told host Conan O'Brien.

"It’s a different thing. Like, old Hollywood is rich, but it’s another thing. It’s this confidence thing from being tested and proven.

"And she looks at you like she knows she’s sexy, and her husband is not far behind while she’s doing this s---. But she still has the habit of looking at you that way, and it’s just the way it is."

The rapper wouldn't rule out pursuing Mirren himself but added that he wouldn't "say yes" as long as Hackford is alive.

"It's not right, because you know what? I don't want nobody waiting for me to be knocked off in a crash or something. You know what I mean?" he added. "It's just not the right thing to do."