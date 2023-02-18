A question was recently sent to Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson from a follower named Molly C., who asked: "How do I keep those onerous commercial/advertising clickbait posts off of my Instagram feed and reels, please?"

This is a common issue that people are bothered by on Instagram and other social media feeds, and there are a few different ways to solve the problem.

Here's the answer:

1. Hide posts

2. Unfollow accounts if you no longer want to see posts from a specific account. You can unfollow it by:

3. Ad preferences: Instagram allows you to manage your ad preferences.

4. Report spam if you come across a post that is spam or violates Instagram's terms of service:

5. Use "Hidden Words." You can utilize this feature to hide suggested posts with hashtags or captions that have specific words, phrases, or emojis:

Remember, Instagram is a free app, and ads are one way the platform generates revenue. While doing the above actions may help cut down on commercial and advertising posts, they might not entirely get rid of such pesky posts from your Instagram feed.

Instagram's algorithms are always changing, so you may still see new sponsored posts on your account no matter how much we all try our best to avoid them.

