If you own an Android, you already know that there are tons of tricks you can do within your smartphone that can make using it much easier. However, there may be some hidden ones that you're unaware of, and we've got 5 great tips for you to start using with your Android right now.

If you don't already use GBoard, you should really consider it because it's a great way to get the best use out of your Android keyboard. The Board allows you to use one-handed mode, which makes reaching everything on your keyboard a lot easier, especially if you only have one free hand to type with. To activate one-handed typing on your Gboard keyboard:

Androids have a quick and easy way for you to search for anything like setting options, contacts, messages, and more. Here's how to access this.

If you like searching through your files, you can use the search feature on your Android Gallery. You can search for terms like a specific month or a type of pet, or you can install Google Photos to install your photos and search for even more specific terms.

Setting up routines on your Android will help you keep track of all the things you have going on in your life. You can set up actions to happen based on time, place, WiFi connection, and more. Here's how to set one up.

If you don't have a scanner at home, it's not a problem as long as you have Google Drive. You can easily scan documents with the Google Drive app

So don't wait any longer. Start implementing these tips today and discover even more ways to enhance your Android experience.

