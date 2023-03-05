Whether you're using them to escape a noisy home or work environment, traveling, gaming, zoom calls, listening to music, or just escaping from reality for a moment, you have a choice between in-ear earbuds and over-the-ear headphones.

We're focusing on the latter, as over-the-ear headphones are superior at delivering better sound while removing the most noise around you with great comfort. Here are 5 of the best, expert reviewed.

1. Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These Jabra Elite 85h Noise-Canceling Headphones are amazing for the price. With a cost lower than that of most competing products, these are the best budget noise-canceling headphones we tested.

They're super comfortable, you get 36 hours on a single charge, and they are compatible with Apple, Amazon, and Google assistants.

The mics are great for phone calls, and the Jabra app lets you tweak the sounds to your liking. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon for $240.17 and had over 1,600 global reviews with 64% giving it 5 stars.

2. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple's focus on spatial audio sounds the best with the AirPods Max Wireless Headphones. It has high fidelity, active noise cancelation, and transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings while leaving them on.

They have an incredible feel with cool on-head detection that makes them the primo pick of the best wireless headphones.

AirPods Max are about the hottest headphones available right now. At the time of publishing, they were being sold on Amazon for $499.99 and had over 11,000 global reviews with 83% giving them 5 stars.

3. Sony WH-1000XM5 Headsets

Upgraded with double the processors and double the microphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headsets now have 8 built-in mics. They allow the headphones to monitor the ambient sound around you to instantaneously cancel noise better.

Four mics are meant for better picking up your voice on phone calls. These also have a 32-hour max battery life and a soft, light fit. At the time of publishing, these were available on Amazon for $398 and had over 5,300 global reviews and 76% giving it 5 stars.

4. Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

The Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 are by far the best from the company. They can last 20 hours on a single charge, are lightweight, and great for travel.

You can customize the noise cancelation from 0-10, and it's the best design I've seen from Bose.

They sit on my head for hours without any discomfort in my ears. At the time of publishing, this product was available on Amazon for $379 and had over 31,000 global reviews with 77% giving it 5 stars.

5. Bose Quiet Comfort 45

The Bose Quiet Comfort 45 is a solid runner-up to the previous Bose headphones mentioned. They fold up better for travel and give you up to a 45-hour battery before having to recharge.

They are not as high-quality as you will get with the 700; however, they are a solid pick and perfect to go with you anywhere in the world. At the time of publishing, these were for sale on Amazon for $329 and had over 13,000 global reviews with 82% giving them 5 stars.

Have you tried any of these noise-canceling headphones yet? Let us know how they work for you.

