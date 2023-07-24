You know that moment when you stumble across a hilarious video or an intriguing article, and you just have to share it with your friends? Sharing content is one of the best ways to connect with people online. Although, did you know there are some neat tricks to make it even more seamless?

Take, for instance, sharing a specific section of a webpage. You don't need to send the whole article and then describe where to look. There's a feature built into the Chrome browser called 'Link to Text Fragment' that lets you select the text you want to share. Be sure you are using the latest version of Chrome. Let's tackle that before we go any further:

Now that you are certain you are using the latest version of Chrome, here are the steps to create a shareable link that goes directly to specific highlighted text on a page.

To share a section of a webpage using Chrome

The same goes for sharing a specific section of a YouTube video. No need for your friends to watch the whole video to get to the part you found hilarious or interesting.

You're on the go, jamming to your favorite tunes on Spotify, and there's that epic guitar solo or high note that gives you chills. You need to share it with your friends. So, how do you do that?

Let's not forget about Instagram. The 'Share To' feature is a lifesaver. If you spot a post you want to share with your friends or on your story, it is very easy.

Lastly, if you'd ever like to share one of our articles while on foxnews.com, here's how to do it.

There you go. With these savvy techniques in your arsenal, you can share all the best bits of the internet, tailored exactly to the moment that caught your attention. So, go on, paint the digital town red with your perfect snippets, and make your shared content a conversation starter.

Do you have any secret tips for sharing content online? We'd love to hear how you share your favorite bits of the internet with your friends. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

