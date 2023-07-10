Sam Darnold is set to compete for the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback job as the position appears to be up in the air as Brock Purdy and Trey Lance both recover from injuries.

Darnold spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers after three years with the New York Jets, who selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former USC standout appeared in a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ "Parson My Take" and said he had gotten close to teammate George Kittle and even stayed at his pool house until he found his own place.

Co-host PFT Commenter pressed Darnold on why he moved out, and the quarterback confirmed that he thought the place was haunted. He said it wasn’t the reason why he moved out but that the paranormal potential of the place didn’t exactly help things.

"It was crazy, though. I’ve never had anything like that happen before. And I’m talking about both the New England game and at George’s house. But it was crazy man. Like, I woke up, and you know how sometimes you have a dream and then you wake up and you feel like you can't move for like maybe four or five seconds, whatever it is?"

"And you know, I felt that, and I woke up, it was like 3 a.m., went to go take a pee and, you know, came back, fell right asleep. And then, that next night, the same thing happened, and I couldn’t, like, I had to keep focusing on this thing … there was something else in the room."

PFT Commenter, Big Cat and Darnold joked it could be the "hat man," but the quarterback denied it.

"It was very creepy, and I had never dealt with anything like that before," Darnold said. "I know a couple people who have had situations where there have been … whether it was like [an] old Civil War place where there is now like a hotel or a dorm and people have certain experiences with that.

"But it was just like super, super weird, and it just felt like when I woke up there was something, like, holding on to me, and then that next night, I … felt that something was in the room with me, and it was … the freakiest thing. I'm like getting chills talking about it right now, but that's never happened to me before."

Darnold has played in 56 games between his time with the Jets and Panthers.

He has 11,767 career passing yards and 61 touchdown passes.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.