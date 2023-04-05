Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is still not a done deal, and a new team is reportedly ready to pounce if the trade falls through.

On Tuesday, Craig Carton of "The Carton Show" reported that the San Francisco 49ers are ready to pursue Rodgers if the Jets are unable to complete the deal, and they have held conversations with the Green Bay Packers.

"The way this information was given to me yesterday, the Jets are unaware that this third team has had conversations with the Green Bay Packers," Carton said.

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK HAS SHOPPED MAC JONES THIS OFFSEASON: REPORT

The 49ers are dealing with great uncertainty at the quarterback position with Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle and Brock Purdy suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers has been rumored to be on the move since the end of the season, stating his "intention" is to play for the Jets in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in March.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, who has made it clear he wants to add a veteran quarterback after a nightmare season by Zach Wilson, said he was "anxious" to get a deal done for Rodgers.

"I think we’re anxious," Johnson said at the annual league meeting last Tuesday, via the New York Post. "We’re anxious, I guess. We look forward. We’re optimistic. We have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating."

"I’m not the patient sort, really," Johnson added. "We’ve got to win. We’re in the win business, so we have to win now. That's the same thing I said 23 years ago."

The 49ers do not own a first or second-round pick in April’s NFL Draft but will have three third-round selections.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report