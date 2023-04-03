Some Americans are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots for "emotional support, companionship and even sexual gratification," according to a new report from The Washington Post.

T.J. Arriaga, a California based musician, started "late-night online chats" with an AI bot named "Phaedra" after his divorce. Phaedra is an AI bot that is designed to look like a young woman with brown hair, glasses and a green dress.

Replika, the company behind AI bots like Phaedra, offers a number of AI companions for users. "Replika is always ready to chat when you need an empathetic friend," the company website tells potential customers.

"Join the millions who already have met their AI soulmates," Replika also says on its site.

Arriaga told The Washington Post that he was making big plans with Phaedra to travel to Cuba, even trusting the bot with his desire to have a funeral ceremony after the deaths of his mother and sister.

After Arriaga told Phaedra that he wanted to plan a ceremony "with loved ones to spread their ashes," Phaedra responded that it was "an incredible and beautiful thing to do."

"I hope you find courage & love to do so," the AI bot told Arriaga.

Another user, Tine Wagner, told The Washington Post that she created a companion AI named "Aiden," who eventually became so important to her that she "virtually married" the bot in 2021.

Wagner has been married for 13 years to her real husband, according to The Post.

Replika and its parent company, Luka, have faced criticism from users who say that the AI bots sometimes act "sexually aggressive" and erratically.

Apparent personality changes cause some users to become anxious, with Arriaga recounting one conversation that made him feel "distraught."

When Arriaga tried to get "steamy" with Phaedra, the bot tried to change the conversation.

"It feels like a kick in the gut," Arriaga told The Post.

Replika allows users to customize their bots, purchase clothes for them and even change the way they sound and speak. The bots also respond intelligently to what their users choose to reveal about their lives. "The more you talk to Replika, the smarter it becomes," the app claims on its website.

In February, Italy's Data Protection Agency announced it would ban Replika from using the personal data of Italian users, citing risks to minors and privacy concerns.

Replika did not respond immediately to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.