Four U.S. service members were wounded and a senior ISIS leader killed during a helicopter raid in Northern Syria, officials announced Friday.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the death of Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader targeted by the raid.

An explosion during the raid injured four U.S. service members as well as a working dog, all of whom are receiving treatment at a U.S. medical facility in Iraq.

U.S. service members last suffered injuries during a rocket attack on a base in Syria back in August 2022, which left one person with minor injuries and two others under evaluation for minor injuries.

The U.S. partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to execute the raid.

Sinam Mohamad, the representative of the Syrian Democratic Council to the U.S., told Fox News Digital that "the U.S. presence in northeast Syria is still essential to end ISIS."

The operation follows the successful killing of Ibrahim Al Qahtani, an ISIS official involved in planning prison breaks of extremists in Syria. CENTCOM announced that troops, working with coalition forces last week, also seized multiple weapons, ammo and a suicide belt during the Feb. 10 raid.

In another counterterrorism raid in January CENTCOM successfully took out ISIS facilitator Bilal al-Sudani along with about 10 other ISIS operatives in a mission in Somalia.

Officials confirmed only one injury, a dog bite by a U.S. canine on a U.S. servicemember, as a result of the operation to kill al-Sudani.

