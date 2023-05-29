Weather Alert

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s to lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s on the lakes and around 60 on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!