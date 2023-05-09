A three-time Olympic U.S. cyclist is urging athletes affiliated with her sport to protest transgender policies and take a stand for biological women after a transgender cyclist finished in first place in the women’s category in the Tour of the Gila.

Inga Thompson joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday after her scathing tweet calling on women cyclists to protest Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) polices for transgender athletes’ participation in the sport.

"It is time for Women Cyclist to start protesting @UCI_cycling policy," Thompson tweeted Sunday. "Start taking a knee at the starting lines. Team members need to speak up and protect their riders. Hold signs at every race [that say] ‘Save Women’s Sports.'"

Thompson told Fox News' Ashley Strohmier that most cyclists have been shamed and pressured to be silent on the issue that is steadily picking up pace in the competitive sports arena, particularly as more biological males clench titles where many believe biological women reserve the right to compete – and win – solely among their own biological counterparts.

"It's like the media really has effectively shut down all dialogue about this and so many of us on the outside are trying to be this voice, to give the women the confidence to speak up without fear of losing their sponsorship," she said.

"That's why we're asking the owners of the team to step up and for fans to come and have an active support for these women so that we can have equality in women's sports."

Austin Killips, who won the recent Tour of the Gila in New Mexico, competed in accordance with the governing body for cycling's policy. Initially, according to The Guardian, the group defended its acceptance, but later backtracked and tightened its rules regarding permitted plasma testosterone levels.

"The UCI’s objective remains the same: to take into consideration, in the context of the evolution of our society, the desire of transgender athletes to practice cycling," the organization said. "The UCI also hears the voices of female athletes and their concerns about an equal playing field for competitors and will take into account all elements, including the evolution of scientific knowledge."

Thompson said the policy lacks scientific backing, however, pointing to peer-reviewed studies indicating that allowing biological males to compete in women's sports is unfair to biological women.

"With Austin winning, it has given women's cycling a lot of visibility," she continued later. "We're now asking everybody to protest for the protection of women… the science has been there for years and has been actively ignored because they would rather have inclusion than fairness for the women…"

