Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations from two tenths to one half of an inch, and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&