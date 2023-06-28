Three people were found dead in a west Las Vegas apartment Tuesday and a suspect has been arrested in an apparent triple homicide, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday and found a 50-year-old maintenance man bleeding from non-life-threatening stab wounds to his head.

The man told police that the suspect attacked him in the courtyard of the apartment complex behind the leasing office.

Officer arrested the man and said he was carrying a sledgehammer-like weapon.

Police said a possible motive for the killings was unclear, but two of the victims lived in the apartment and may have known the suspect, who is in his 30s.

The complex’s leasing office had asked two maintenance workers to do a welfare check on the apartment for an unknown reason, according to authorities.

The workers entered the apartment with their key and the suspect allegedly attacked them.

One worker got away and called 911 and the other maintenance worker is believed to have been killed in the apartment, where the bodies of a woman in her 80s and two men in their 40s were found.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims after relatives are notified.