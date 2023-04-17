The all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is bigger than the model it replaces in every way.

Its longer, wider, taller and features a digital display on the dashboard that stretches nearly from door to door.

It's actually two curved screens combined into a single array that's used for the instrument cluster, navigation, weather and a range of infotainment options.

A rounded rectangle steering wheel was designed to provide a clearer view and the screen can be minimized to show just the vital information if the driver finds it too distracting.

It's controlled by a conventional touchscreen in the center of the dashboard, and Lincoln says additional features and functions will be added through over-the-air software updates in the years to come.

The midsize Nautilus is the first Lincoln that will be exported to the U.S. from China, where it is assembled and also sold.

It will come standard with a 250 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 310 hp hybrid version will be available. A Lincoln spokesperson said there are no plans to offer a plug-in hybrid or all-electric model at this time.

The Nautilus is also equipped with a computer-controlled adaptive suspension system and will be offered with the BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system, which is being rebranded from ActiveGlide to reflect the better-known name that's currently used for the feature on Ford models.

BlueCruise is an adaptive cruise control system backed up by cameras, radar and maps that allow the vehicle to steer itself in a lane while the driver has their hands off the wheel and feet off the pedals, as long as they continue to keep their eyes on the road.

The latest BlueCruise 1.2 can also change lanes when the driver hits the turn signal and move over a little within a lane when a large truck comes by.

Top-of-the-line models will be available with 24-way adjustable front seats and a 28-speaker Revel sound system.

Pricing and fuel economy will be released closer to when deliveries begin in early 2024.