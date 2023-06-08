It's two for Thursday!

Lexus has revealed its new GX and TX SUVs in a double debut.

The 2024 GX marks the model's first full redesign in 14 years.

It's longer, wider and taller than the outgoing version and built on the same body-on-frame platform as the larger Lexus LX that went on sale last year.

The GX has an upright, utilitarian style to go along with its very legitimate off-road capability.

The GX is powered by a version of the 389 hp turbocharged V6 that's available in the Toyota Tundra and a more powerful hybrid version will be added in the future. A 10-speed automatic transmission drives a full-time 4x4 system with a two-speed transfer case and solid rear axle.

Three grades will be offered, Premium, Overtrail and Luxury. The Overtrail is new to the GX lineup and equipped for the most serious off-pavement driving.

It comes with 33-inch all-terrain tires, an electronic locking rear differential, a 360-degree camera, a low-speed off-road Crawl Control cruise control and the Electro-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, which can disconnect the sway bars to improve wheel articulation over rough surfaces when needed then reconnect them for control on the road.

The Overtrail and Premium can tow up to 8,000 pounds and the Luxury is rated from 6,780 pounds to 6,990 pounds, depending on options.

The GX comes standard as a five-passenger vehicle and seven-seat options will be available. The TX can also carry up to seven, but is very much built for the street.

The large crossover is based on the Toyota Grand Highlander and is offered with three very different drivetrain options.

The entry level TX 350 is available with front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and a 275 hp turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 21 mpg combined, while the all-wheel-drive TX 500h F Sport Performance has all-wheel-drive and a hybridized version of the engine that produces 366 hp and delivers 24 mpg.

The top of the line TX 550h is a 406 hp plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged V6 that offers an estimated 30 mpg and 33 miles of all-electric driving between charges.

The TX has enough cargo space behind the third row to fit seven carry-on bags, one for each passenger.

Prices have not been announced, but TX deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall and the GX will follow it in early 2024.