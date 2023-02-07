Likely Republican presidential contenders in 2024 took some early practice swings at President Biden Tuesday night, after a State of the Union speech that that was broadly criticized by the GOP for its promise of higher taxes and its failure to provide answers on issues like border security and inflation.

Among other things, Biden tweaked his GOP adversaries by repeating his debunked claim that Republicans are looking to cut Social Security and Medicare, claiming credit for job growth that the GOP says is overstated, and calling for new taxes on U.S. energy producers.

Former President Donald Trump, the only Republican to enter into the 2024 race so far, was active on his Truth Social account throughout the night and said Biden unfairly claimed success on issues that were won by the Trump administration.

"Joe’s taking credit for many of the things that the Trump Administration started and did. They just happened to kick in during this period — but who can blame him!" Trump wrote in one post.

"He’s lying so much about Social Security, Medicare, and so many other things!" the former president wrote in another post.

Nikki Haley, Former Ambassador to the United Nations, said Biden's performance shows that America needs new leadership.

"America deserves better than Joe Biden. It's time for a new generation of leadership," Haley, who is expected to jump into the 2024 race soon, wrote Tuesday night after the speech.

"I'm not sure Joe Biden understands what capitalism means," Haley stated in another post.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also dinged Biden and hinted at his own possible run in 2024.

"Tonight’s #SOTU showed one thing: That it is time for new Republican leadership to get our Nation back to the strength and prosperity we had under the Trump-Pence Administration," Pence stated.

"The Real State of the Union: 87,000 new IRS agents. #SOTU," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a former candidate and possible 2024 contender, wrote on Twitter.

"President Biden promised the IRS would crack down on millionaires & billionaires who cheat on their taxes… Can he tell us why they’re cracking down on $600 Venmo payments? #SOTU," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote on Twitter during the speech.

"Hate to burst your bubble, @JoeBiden, but that national security threat from China should have been addressed as soon as it crossed our border," Scott added, referring to the Chinese spy balloon that floated over the United Stated for days before Biden shot it down.