FIRST ON FOX: President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris officially announced their re-election campaign and the 2024 GOP White House hopefuls are already launching mortar shells.

Biden and Harris released their official presidential announcement video, vowing to "finish the job" they started, to mixed reviews online and with the president’s potential 2024 Republican challengers.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who recently launched a 2024 presidential exploratory committee, told Fox News Digital that another "term would be a disaster for the American people."

"Joe Biden and the radical Left’s blueprint to ruin America includes attacking our patriotism, targeting our religious liberties, leaving our border wide open, and wasting trillions of dollars we don’t have," Scott said.

"My story is only possible in this country, but they are attacking every rung of the ladder that allowed me to climb," the South Carolina Republican continued. "Championing what makes America the greatest country on earth is on the line."

"We need a president who will restore hope, create opportunity, and protect America," he added. "I have faith in America, and it’s about time the president did too."

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chairman Richard Budd, R-N.C., said in a Tuesday press release that "Joe Biden's term has been an unmitigated disaster for American families."

"The NRCC will force every House Democrat to answer for their votes to advance the crime, chaos, and skyrocketing costs that are the hallmarks of the Biden presidency," Budd said.

Americans online weren’t fully convinced, however, with many expressing their trepidation on what finishing "the job" actually means.

"Finish what job, destroying America?" Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson tweeted.

"[Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki] said it herself; Joe Biden does nothing before 9 AM," Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds wrote.

"So the man asking Americans to re-elect him for four more horrible and tumultuous years isn’t even awake for his big announcement," Donalds continued. "Joe, when you wake up, your days in the White House are numbered."

"After seeing the damage Joe Biden has done to America in the last two years, I am terrified to learn what ‘finishing the job’ looks like," journalist Jason Robinson wrote.

Democrats online were more thrilled about the second Biden-Harris ticket, with progressive super political action committee (PAC) Priorities USA executive director Danielle Butterfield celebrating the news in a Tuesday press release.

"Over the past two years, President Biden and Vice President Harris have boldly led our country through a devastating pandemic and an unprecedented economic recovery," Butterfield said." From expanding affordable healthcare and fighting climate change to passing the largest gun safety law in 30 years, and even more, it’s abundantly clear that President Biden is a dynamic force for change."

"Still, the work isn’t over," Butterfield continued, claiming that every "day, extremist MAGA Republicans are plotting to further unravel the fabric of our democracy whether it be through constant attacks on the right to an abortion, the right to marry or the right to vote."

"President Biden has consistently proven his ability to fend off these insidious threats while navigating extreme polarization," she continued. "Now it’s time to finish the job."

Butterfield said she is "proud to announce that Priorities stands ready to support President Biden and Vice President Harris’ reelection campaign with robust digital advertising efforts."

"The journey to 2024 is just beginning and President Biden has a clear path to reelection, no matter who the GOP nominee is," she continued. "Priorities is committed to promoting and defending President Biden and his vision for America online through cutting edge digital programming to ensure that we keep building a future where all Americans can live and thrive with dignity."

Georgia Sern. Raphael Warnock tweeted that America is "still in a battle for the soul of our nation, and I’m proud to stand with [Biden] and [Harris] in this pivotal moment because I know they will keep working to push Georgia and our country forward."

"Georgia’s got your back!" Warnock wrote.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat and the former vice presidential candidate on Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign, wrote that thanks "to [Biden’s] leadership, millions of Americans are vaccinated and back to work, clean energy production and jobs are soaring, we’re rebuilding our crumbling roads and bridges, and we’re bringing manufacturing back to America."

"Let’s finish the job!" he added.

Progressive Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York wrote, "I’m with Joe."

"Let’s finish the job," Torres wrote.

In the video titled "Freedom," Biden echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the "soul of our nation," uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said. The video opens with footage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden, 80, said in the video. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."

He added: "This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."