Jordin Sparks is applauding Rihanna for taking on the Super Bowl stage as a new mom.

"It's a big deal... I really, really want her to have the best show," Sparks said in an interview with People Magazine.

"I've been sending so much good energy to her since I heard since she was doing it, 'cause after I had my first son, I was nervous to get back out onstage."

The "American Idol" alum made these comments ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she will perform on "the biggest stage ever."

Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with rapper A$AP Rocky in March 2022.

During a Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference, Thursday, the "Umbrella" songstress confessed work-life balance was challenging after giving birth to her son.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, admitted.

"So, as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Before welcoming her child, the Savage X Fenty company owner was seen styling her baby bump during public guest appearances.

As for Super Bowl predictions, Sparks expressed interest in what song she believes the powerhouse will open the event with.

"You know, I think she should come out to 'Hard.' She should come out to 'Hard' or 'Run This Town,'" she continued to tell the media outlet.

Sparks shared on Instagram that she will be an in-stadium host in her home state of Arizona.

The "One Step at a Time" singer added that she feels privileged to work during the Super Bowl and is ecstatic to see Rihanna’s big performance.

"I'm so excited… I've actually never seen her perform live, so I'm really, really grateful to be working the game. I'll be right there on the field to be able to watch her. It's an honor."