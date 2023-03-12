"Everything Everywhere All at Once" won best picture at the 2023 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Harrison Ford presented the final award of the night.

Brendan Fraser took home the best actor award for his performance in "The Whale." Fraser teared up while accepting his award and explained that he was grateful to be thrown the "creative lifeline" that was "The Whale."

Michelle Yeoh won best actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Dreams do come true," she said while accepting her award before adding, "Ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you, you are past your prime."

Jamie Lee Curtis won her first ever Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She thanked her family and the supporters of her "genre movies" as she teared up on-stage.

"I just won an Oscar," she said.

Best picture:

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale."

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

International feature film: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

Documentary feature: "Navalny"

Live action short: "An Irish Goodbye"

Cinematography: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Makeup and hairstyling: "The Whale"

Costume design: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Documentary short: "The Elephant Whisperers"

Animated short: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

Production design: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Visual Effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Original screenplay: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Adapted screenplay: "Women Talking"

Sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.